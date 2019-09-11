Unlikely duo Waffles and Hemingway find their forever home

article

An unlikely duo comprised of a miniature horse and goose in Bucks County has found its forever home.

Waffles, a 6-year-old miniature horse, and Hemingway, a goose, were rescued from unsanitary living conditions on the same farm in July.

Having formed an inseparable bond, the Bucks County SPCA sought to keep the pair together.

Rachel Freeman, a shelter supervisor, said their bond was forged while they were living in deplorable conditions.

"Everything they've gone through, they've gone through together," Freedman said. "So for us to bring them in here and separate them would have been pretty detrimental," Freeman said.

The pair's adoption will be finalized Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on cases involving animal cruelty, suffering from neglect in Bucks County is urged to contact the BCSPCA's cruelty investigation team at 215-794-7425 or reportcruelty@bcspca.org.

Those interested in donating to the Bucks County SPCA can do so here.