'Unprecedented' 170 pounds of marijuana intercepted in Pennsylvania en route to UK

Customs and Border Protection officers are no strangers to seizing illegal drugs, but even they say this local discovery was an unusual one.

A combined 170 pounds of marijuana worth approximately $800,000 was found at an international shipping warehouse in Delaware County on Monday.

Philadelphia officials say the drugs were sent in 35 parcels from California, and were on their way to the United Kingdom, where the drugs could sell for 2-3 times more than their street value in the United States.

"This is an unprecedented number of export marijuana parcels that we’ve seen, but they are also parcels that London consumers won’t see," said Cleatus Hunt, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

Federal law prohibits transporting marijuana across state lines or exporting it from the United States.

Officials did not release further details about possible suspects or arrests.



