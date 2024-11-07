Arrests made for abuse of kids with special needs at Smyrna Elementary School

article

Police say "troubling behavior" in a local special needs classroom led to a months-long investigation, ending with the arrest of three female employees.

Marrisa Johnson, 26; Makayla Lomax, 31; and Morgan Donahue, 21, have been accused of abusing and neglecting kids with special needs at Smyrna Elementary School.

Police say all three suspects would allegedly throw objects at the students, yell and call them names.

In addition to those allegations, Lomax is accused of hitting a student, then spraying them with a water bottle as discipline.

In 2022, police say Johnson and Donahue allegedly terrorized a student with a digestive disability by feeding them hot sauce and hot Takis.

All three employees are charged with endangering the welfare of a child, while Lomax is additionally charged with child abuse.

The Smyrna School District says none of the accused employees are currently in contact with students at the school.

"The relevant employees have not been in the presence of our students since the district was made aware of the alleged wrongdoing. Most individuals alleged to be involved no longer work for the District. With regard to the remaining employees, the District will honor employee privacy rights with regard to separation of employment, and we will make our reports to the Department of Education’s Division of Licensure and Certification," the district said in a statement released Wednesday.