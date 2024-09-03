Unresponsive 4-year-old boy pulled from Ocean County pool dies days later: officials

article

Officials in Ocean County say a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive after being pulled from a pool over Labor Day Weekend has died.

Officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department were called to a home on South Seaside Park on Friday afternoon for an unresponsive child.

The 4-year-old boy was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey.

Three days later, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the child was pronounced dead from "an accidental submersion in a swimming pool."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this child's parents, family, and friends at this most difficult time," Billhimer said.