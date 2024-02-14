UPenn becomes first Ivy League school to offer Artificial Intelligence degree

article

The Ivy League is taking a step into the future thanks to a new degree being offered by the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

An undergraduate degree in Artificial Intelligence was just announced for the university's School of Engineering and Applies Sciences.

It will be the first major of its kind among Ivy League universities, and one of the first AI undergraduate engineering programs in the United States, according to UPenn.

MORE HEADLINES:

"The rapid rise of generative AI is transforming virtually every aspect of life: health, energy, transportation, robotics, computer vision, commerce, learning and even national security," the university said in a release. "This produces an urgent need for innovative, leading-edge AI engineers who understand the principles of AI and how to apply them in a responsible and ethical way."

Classes will begin this fall, including machine learning, computing algorithms, data analytics and advanced robotics.