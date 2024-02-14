Mike Jerrick gets Philadelphia Streets Department to fix Old City pothole: 'He gets it done!'

Mike Jerrick talks and Philly listens.

On Wednesday morning's Good Day Philadelphia, Mike promised to shower the Streets Department with gifts and praise if they filled a nagging pothole on 3rd Street.

"It's a deep hole, if you could fill that with some kind of tar or whatever by 11 o'clock live on TV, I'll bring hats, mugs, and my heart," Mike said on Good Day.

Mike and Alex watched as two cars approached the pothole and carefully rolled over the ditch before continuing on 3rd Street.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

About an hour later, workers from the Streets Department showed up with a dump truck and began filling the pothole.

"He didn't know this was going to happen," Good Day co-host Alex Holley said. "I have a list of things in the city I want to see get done in the city and think we should just pass it to Mike, because he gets it done."

As promised, Mike visited the workers with gifts and Valentine's Day balloons, and even pitched in by raking the freshly laid gravel.

"That's fresh, thank you all for coming out," Mike said as he greeted the workers with Eagles swag.

"It's great that the Streets Department did that, it was a major pothole, so glad to see that it's getting filled, and we can ride smoothly past the station now," Alex said.