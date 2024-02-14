Valentine for Jason Kelce: Rocky statue decorated with bizarre note and diaper
PHILADELPHIA - Yo Jason, someone in Philadelphia wants you to be their valentine! And they are asking in a very unique way.
The Rocky statue at the Art Museum was decorated for another Philly icon this Valentine's Day.
With heart-shaped paper sunglasses and a makeshift diaper, Rocky held a sign that read:
"Dear Jason Kelce, Hold me like a baby. Love L.K."
So, who is L.K. and why do they want Jason to hold them like a baby? It remains a mystery for now!
The bizarre valentine comes as 94 WIP Sportsradio Radio hosts a "Convince Kelce Day" to convince the Eagles star not to retire yet.
There's even a special voicemail line, where callers can leave a message urging Kelce to come back for another season.