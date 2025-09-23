Upland youth football team return to field after witnessing deadly sideline shooting

A group of young athletes in Upland is trying to find joy in football again after witnessing a tragic shooting during a game in New Castle County.

The incident left a Delaware father dead, and the community is grappling with the aftermath.

What we know:

The shooting occurred on the sidelines of a youth football game at Eden Park in Wilmington, where 36-year-old Lamar Massas was killed while watching his son play for the Upland Hurricanes.

Children and families present at the game witnessed the murder, leaving many traumatized.

The Upland Hurricanes returned to practice for the first time since the shooting, with devoted mothers offering pep talks to the young players.

Coaches held a meeting with parents, providing food and support, and discussing the availability of therapy for the children.

What they're saying:

Janeya Roberts, a mother of two young players, shared her experience. "As a mother, that is a tough pill to swallow and to let your kids see that. It's a lot. I'm helping my kids through it. I'm trying my best as a mother," said Roberts.

Another parent, Ileana Vidal, explained to her 6-year-old son, "It's scary, but you know life still goes. We have to prepare for hard situations like this."

The team is currently practicing with borrowed gear, as much of their equipment was lost during the chaos of the shooting.

The Upland Hurricanes are seeking donations to replace the lost items, including shoes, shoulder pads, helmets, and jerseys.

This tragic event underscores the impact of violence on communities and the resilience required to move forward.

Supporting the Upland Hurricanes can help these young athletes regain a sense of normalcy and continue their passion for football despite the challenges they face.