Upper Darby Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police

article

Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the county, according to city officials.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 29, an Upper Chichester police officer on patrol spotted a black Toyota Corolla shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer observed a piece of the front bumper fall off the vehicle into the road and heard what sounded like a flat tire, authorities say.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the vehicle then "failed to maintain its lane of travel by entering the oncoming lane of traffic in the 500 block of Conchester Highway."

Police say the driver was pulled over and the officer observed fresh damage to the bumper and a flat front passenger tire which appeared to be caused by a recent accident.

Officials say the driver identified herself by her Pennsylvania Driver's license as Barbarann Keffer.

No other people were in the car at the time, per police.

While talking to Keffer, the officer detected the smell of alcohol on her and then asked her to step outside of the vehicle for a sobriety test, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also says the officer noted Keffer had "slurred speech, glassy blood shot eyes, had unstable balance and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath."

Officials say Keffer refused to complete sobriety tests after the first test was conducted.

The officer placed Keffer into police custody and transported her to the Upper Chichester Police Headquarters, where she refused to be fingerprinted and photographed, the complaint says.

The mayor's office released a statement about the incident, saying:

"Last evening, Mayor Barbarann Keffer was involved in a traffic incident and plans to cooperate fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester. The Mayor was arrested on suspicion of DUI and released. Mayor Keffer and her family request privacy as they deal with the personal aspects of this incident and she will offer additional comment in the near future."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.