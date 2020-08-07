Upper Darby Twp. officer fired after officials say he admitted writing hateful post under anonymous name

article

WARNING: This story pertains to offensive content posted online.

Investigators in Upper Darby say in late June, then- officer Jonathan Resinski shared a post on Facebook under the name 'Randall Raines" that used racist language to comment on a traffic stop involving African-Americans.

"Animals. How much to send back to Africa? Not asking for a friend," the post read.

Records show a Twitter user connected the anonymous Facebook account to Resinski. The user then alerted the Upper Darby Police, Mayor Barbarann Keffer and local news outlets about the racist post.

In a letter from Mayor Keffer, Resinski is described as being unapologetic about the inflammatory social media post. The letter claims Resinski tried to justify the post by saying that it was written in frustration.

During an internal investigation hearing, Keffer says Resinski refused to answer questions from a superior, which Keffer said "constitutes rank insubordination and disobedience." Records show that an investigation found Resinski in violation of the Upper Darby Township Police code of ethics and Upper Darby Township civil service code. The mayor called the comments "beyond racist and offensive."

Resinski can appeal the firing by requesting a hearing through the Upper Darby Township Civil Service Commission or by filing a grievance.

