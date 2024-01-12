Upper Darby's first Black Mayor, Ed Brown, talks historic election, ambitious plans for first 100 days

In Delaware County, history was made in Upper Darby, as the municipality elected its first Black mayor.

Southwest Philadelphia native, Edward Brown, made history on January 2nd as the first Black mayor in Upper Darby Township’s history.

"So, you made history," FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira said.

"Yes, I’m very proud of that," Mayor Brown replied. "It’s an honor. I take it very seriously. I wear it proudly. I know I won’t be the last, but to be the first of anything I think is a prestigious thing."

Brown served with the Upper Darby School District for six years beginning in 2017, as Vice President, eventually serving as President.

The Overbrook Park High School graduate says his election has sentimental value, remembering days where Upper Darby was very different. "When I was little, I lived in Philadelphia and I would ride my bike to 69th Street, me and my friends, and it was a known fact that we had to be away from Upper Darby when it got dark," Brown explained. "So, to now become the first Black mayor of Upper Darby, I appreciate the evolution of where we are now, to where we were when I was little."

He discussed his first 100 days will entail, outlining an ambitious plan to create what he says is a better, healthier and safer Upper Darby.

"Safety is paramount. So, if people don’t feel safe in their homes and their schools or place of worship, then we’re doing something wrong," Mayor Brown continued. "After that it’s economic development. I want companies and businesses to invest in Upper Darby."

And, third, fiscal management, "Taxes. No one likes to pay taxes, right and whatever you pay is too high. So, we want to make sure we don’t solve problems on the backs of taxpayers."

Brown is also touting his plan to meet with key partners, like Philadelphia’s Mayor Cherelle Parker, to collaborate and tackle the ongoing issues of violence and safety that have plagued over each border.

"We benefit from being the neighbor of Philadelphia in a lot of ways, but we get some of the challenges that they have like crime and things of that nature," Brown remarked. "I will be meeting, probably in the next month, with my counterpart, Cherelle Parker, who I am very happy was elected along with my superintendent and Chief Bethel to talk about safety and how we can support each other and be in alignment."

Despite having just days on the job, he says he is ready to get to work. "I want to be accessible. I want to be transparent. I want people to know that the buck stops with me and know that I have their best interest at heart," Brown added. "I’ll be accountable for every decision that I make. I may not get it right, but I’ll try my best to improve the quality of life for everyone in Upper Darby."