Upper Moreland School District closed Monday after receiving voicemail threat: officials

School buildings and offices in the Upper Moreland School District will be closed Monday as officials investigate an anonymous voicemail threat.

In a letter to families, the officials said a voicemail that made a "serious threat of violence to our district" was received over the weekend.

The threat, according to officials, did not target a specific school in the Upper Moreland School District.

Officials decided "out of an abundance of caution" to close all school buildings and offices Monday as local police investigate the threat.

The Upper Moreland School District includes Upper Moreland Primary School, Intermediate School, Middle School and High School.

The district said it would update the school community as the investigation continues.