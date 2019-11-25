Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing violations

The swim season is over for both the men’s and women’s teams at Ursinus College after allegations of hazing.

The decision came down from the university on Friday after an investigation that started in September.

Now, the remainder of the 2019 swim season is over.

“While the decision to cancel the season was difficult, the safety and well-being of every student at Ursinus are our greatest priorities,” the college said in a statement. “Ursinus College does not tolerate hazing or any action that is antithetical to our values and our mission.”

The college says it is hopeful the experience will lead to a more vigorous dialogue about personal responsibility.

