Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing violations

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Ursinus College cancels swim season after hazing investigation

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports from Collegeville after a hazing investigation prompted Ursinus College to cancel its swim season.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - The swim season is over for both the men's and women's teams at Ursinus College after allegations of hazing.

The decision came down from the university on Friday after an investigation that started in September.

Now, the remainder of the 2019 swim season is over.

“While the decision to cancel the season was difficult, the safety and well-being of every student at Ursinus are our greatest priorities,” the college said in a statement. “Ursinus College does not tolerate hazing or any action that is antithetical to our values and our mission.”

The college says it is hopeful the experience will lead to a more vigorous dialogue about personal responsibility.

