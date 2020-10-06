Ursinus College investigating intruder at residence hall

Ursinus College is investigating after a man walked into an unlocked room in one of the residence halls twice.

The latest happened at Reimert Hall Tuesday around 2:45 a .m.

No one was hurt in either incident.

"As always, Ursinus’s priority is the wellbeing of every student and the safety of our residential campus community. We are aware of two incidents. There were no signs of forced entry and, though no one was physically harmed, we understand the emotional stress and anxiety this may cause. We are aggressively investigating the matters in close partnership with the Collegeville Police Department. We have increased security patrols and are in regular communication with our students, asking they remain diligent and work with us to report any suspicious activity," Ursinus College said in a statement to FOX 29.

