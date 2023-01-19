US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

article

U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022.

Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Creek has been sought on murder charges since August for the murder of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy of Philadelphia, police say.

According to officials, the shooting occurred just after midnight on August 25. Police say officers responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, where they found Eaddy, who was later pronounced dead on scene.

In addition to Creek, authorities say a man named Aaron Callahan is also facing charges relating to the shooting.

Callahan and Creek face murder, conspiracy to commit murder and related charges.