Usher's skates in Super Bowl halftime show made by Minnesota company

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:27AM
Super Bowl
FOX 9
GettyImages-2004099743.jpg article

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - The roller skates Usher rolled out on during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday were made by Riedell Roller, a Red Wing, Minnesota, company. 

Right after the halftime show, Riedell posted a photo of the skates that Usher wore on stage with the caption, "We did that." 

The skates are called the Flipper's World Quadz, and they come with a hefty price tag of $1,450. If you want a cheaper option, there is a blue skate in the line that'll run you $500.

Bob Riegelman, president of Riedell, told FOX 9, "I am happy to say that with our nearly 80 years of building high-end quality roller skates, we felt honored to partner with Usher and Flipper’s to focus on innovative designs that no one else in the industry could do to promote and advance the sport of roller skating and continue to make the highest quality product on the market. I am extremely proud of the best-in-class craftmanship that our employees brought this unique skate to life."

Riegelman noted Usher's skating performance caused a lot of social media buzz about roller skating and his skates, but it's too early to tell if it'll translate to skate sales.

GettyImages-2004069556.jpg

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)