Pennsylvania continues phased vaccine rollout, new centers to open

Pennsylvania officials say the vaccination effort is kicking into high gear.

The state expects to receive more than 166,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

"Now it is important to remember that our vaccines allocation from the federal govrnment does flucuate from week to week as well as the delivery schedule all through Operation Warp Speed," Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday. "This does make planning challenging but it also increases the amount of time it takes to administer the vaccine."

Among the distribution centers, ShopRite announced that sixteen of its South Jersey locations will serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

"We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty, said.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday which includes Saturday and Sunday's totals.

Advertisement

And state leaders believe today’s numbers will be even higher so they’re asking everyone to keep your guard up, continue social distancing, and remember to wear a mask.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter