University of Pennsylvania and Drexel to require COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students

article

The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University will require on-campus students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the fall 2021 semester.

UPenn President Amy Gutmann and school officials agreed that mass vaccination is "central to our commitment to having a safe campus environment." The university said students can decline the vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

UPenn students are expected to have received their second shot of the vaccine two weeks prior to returning to campus. Vaccine expectations for faculty and staff remain under consideration, according to officials.

The school plans to provide vaccination clinics for students who have not received their shots prior to the start of the fall semester.

Students who get their shots on-campus are required to quarantine for two weeks after receiving their first dose, the school said.

UPenn will maintain its on-campus mask mandate despite the widespread vaccinations, according to officials.

Advertisement

Testing and contact tracing "may still be necessary," along with limitations on gatherings and an emphasis on social distancing. Students are asked to maintain their health evaluations by using the PennOpen Pass application.

Drexel also announced that all undergraduate and graduate students in full-time and part-time face-to-face programs must be vaccinated by the fall semester with limited medical and religious exceptions.

A vaccination clinic is being held on campus at Behrakis Grand Hall at the Creese Student Center Complex, 3208 Chestnut Street. Students can monitor their health through the Drexel Health Checker app.

___

RELATED HEADLINES:

Rutgers University requiring on-campus students to receive COVID-19 vaccines for fall semester

Are vaccine incentives and mandates the right approach?

FBI warns of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online, says illegal sales endanger public health

What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and will I need one?

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter