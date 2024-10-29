Vandal duo sought after riding ATVs in Galloway Nature Preserve

Galloway Township has been transforming what was known as Ole Hansen's Gravel Pit into a nature lover's peaceful paradise, Galloway Nature Preserve. However, the tranquility has been getting trampled on lately.

Tire tracks from ATVs and dirt bikes show the path of destruction Galloway police say has been happening as township staff planted new trees, put in new hiking paths and mountain biking trails, a gazebo and even a future Frisbee golf course.

Just two minutes up the road from Historic Smithville, Ed Hoffman, Galloway Township, voiced his dismay.

"It's a shame you have something nice and it gets trashed," said Hoffman.

Ed Hoffman and his new puppy Maverick are among the local people and pets spending time in the acres of fresh air hoping it will stay free of the exhaust and loud engine noises of those police hope will stop trekking through here.

Police put out pictures of two suspects who they think are juveniles that they say taunted township staffers days ago, intentionally riding close by to spray them with rocks, dirt, and debris.

In addition, the suspects also made obscene gestures when asked to leave and abide by the clearly posted no-motorcycle signs.

Police say ATVs are doing more damage with four wider tires.

Galloway's hope is to keep the loudest noise heard here, like the squawk of an eagle or the screams of kids sledding down the new hill ready for the first snowfall instead of the motors of snowmobiles, dirt bikes, and ATVs.

Tuesday night, his picturesque place bloomed with fall foliage and an early sunset as one shy puppy, whose owner hopes to watch his dog grow to love this place as much as he does.

"We need to take care of everything so that it lasts for our kids and their kids," concludes Hoffman.

Please contact Sgt. Kevin Costa at kcosta@gtpd.org with any information you may be willing to provide.