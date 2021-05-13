Vandals steal $8,000 worth of gear from South Jersey youth football league

Days before a South Jersey’s youth football season, someone broke into the trailer of one team, stealing $8,000 worth of gear and putting their season in jeopardy.

It’s like a sucker punch for coach Chris Morgan going through the trailer door again seeing the mess the damage and trying to take inventory on what was stolen.

"I did have quite a few of these expensive helmets on the top rack and they’re gone," Morgan said.

Ripped off the racks inside the Vineland Youth Football League trailer at Romano Park. Helmets, footballs, flag football jerseys were taken.

It’s a punch in the gut for sure

"The immediate reaction was really you’re gonna steal from kids, especially after the last year we just had all they wanna do is get out there and play," coach Gangalf Sollenberger said.

Coaches were able to get a rush order of flag footballs to practice and play the season opener Sunday as police continue to investigate.

