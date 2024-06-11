Vehicle identified, sought in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Frankford: police

After nearly two weeks of investigating, police are seeking the public’s help to find a vehicle they say fatally struck a pedestrian in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

On Wednesday, May 29, at around 11:54 p.m., police say a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred on the 1800 block of East Torresdale Avenue.

Investigators determined the vehicle pictured below, a 2016-2020 silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling eastbound on Torresdale Avenue when it struck the victim who was attempting to cross the street.

Philadelphia Police Department

The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The car was last seen traveling north on the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue. They say the Mitsubishi Outlander will have damage to the undercarriage and the driver’s front wheel well liner.

Medics transported the pedestrian, a 44-year-old man to Temple University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim, but neighbors say his name was "Robert" and he was known in the area.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is actively investigating this incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash or the involved vehicle to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).