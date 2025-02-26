Vehicle sought after deadly street racing crash on Mount Holly highway

article

The Brief A person is dead after street racing on a highway in Mount Holly last week. Thier vehicle overturned and caught on fire. Police are looking for a third vehicle in connection to the deadly incident.



Street racing on a New Jersey highway ended in tragedy last week, and now police are looking for another vehicle wanted in connection to the deadly crash.

What we know:

A vehicle overturned and caught fire during a serious crash at the intersection of Route 38 and the South Avenue Extension in Mount Holly.

Several officers responded to rescue the driver, who was entrapped in the burning vehicle.

Despite their heroic efforts, the driver succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital. Police have yet to release their identity.

A second driver was evaluated at the hospital, while several officers also sustained injuries.

What they're saying:

Police say the crash was the deadly result of street racing as they ask for the public's help to locate a third vehicle.

"These roads are not racetracks. High speeds, unpredictable traffic, and lack of safety measures make for a lethal combination; one that puts not only drivers at risk but also passengers, bystanders, and innocent motorists. It will simply not be tolerated, and will leave a lasting impact on the families and all those involved," said Capt. Clifford Spencer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.