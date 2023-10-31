Two Temple students robbed at gunpoint during 90-minute crime spree, university says

article

An early morning of crime near Temple University campus has sparked the search for one suspect both campus detectives, and Philadelphia police.

The university says two students were robbed at gunpoint by the same man just blocks apart on North 16th Street on Tuesday.

Two cell phones and a wallet were stolen, but one cell phone was later recovered.

Officials say the students were not injured during either incident.

A third gunpoint robbery also happened blocks from campus, but did not involve a student, according to officials.

All three robberies unfolded between 6 and 7:30 a.m.

Police are looking for a suspect seen in surveillance footage, and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Photos obtained by FOX 29's Steve Keeley capture the moment the suspected robber help one of the victims at gunpoint.