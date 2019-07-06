Vehicles collide, causing 1 to crash into King of Prussia business, police say

article

Police in Upper Merion Township are investigating after a car crashed into a business in King of Prussia Saturday.

Officials were called to West Dekalb Pike Saturday, just before five p.m.

When they arrived, first responders found a Honda had gone over a curb and crashed into an AT&T store.

According to investigators, the driver of the Honda was traveling south on Dekalb Pike. The Honda collided with a Toyota near the Allendale Road intersection. The driver of the Honda then crashed into the AT&T store.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Customers inside the store were not injured.

The store is closed until repairs are made. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.