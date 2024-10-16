Hit-and-run suspect surrenders after 3 nurses, shooting victim injured at Philly hospital: police

article

A man wanted for fleeing the scene of a terrifying crash that has rocked Philadelphia's medical community has turned himself in, according to police.

The news comes just a day after police announced an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jaadir Goodwyn during a press conference.

"We are going to end this culture of lawlessness that has been plaguing our city, and it won't stand," Mayor Cherelle Parker said Tuesday.

Police also released new details about the hit-and-run crash that happened in the ambulance bay of Penn Presbyterian Hospital early Saturday morning.

Four men in a Jeep Cherokee pulled into the ER driveway after a shooting on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue. One of the men had been shot several times.

"The three males exited that Jeep Cherokee, went inside Penn's emergency room, begged and pleaded for help," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Three nurses, along with security, went out to help the shooting victim.

Moments later, police say the men sped off in their vehicle, driving into the nurses and shooting victim, leaving them all with multiple injuries.

"What they do every day for this community, the lives that they save in this community and the fact that somebody would have the audacity to run over three nurses and severely injure them," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Police are still working to identify the two other who fled in the vehicle.