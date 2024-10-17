Philadelphia medic stabbed by patient in ambulance: police
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a Philadelphia medic was stabbed in the chest when a patient became irate during a ride to the hospital.
Police were called to the intersection of North 22nd and West Diamond streets in North Philadelphia around 6:30 a.m.
FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke to a police captain who said the stabbing happened when a patient in the ambulance became ‘irate.’
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Meat cleaver attack on SEPTA bus leaves passenger injured, suspect in custody
- Hit-and-run suspect surrenders after 3 nurses, shooting victim injured at Philly hospital: police
- NJ detective killed during home invasion; suspect found shot at hospital: police
The patient, according to the police captain, then jumped out of the ambulance and ran away, but was taken into custody a short time later.
The medic was taken to Temple Hospital and listed in critical condition, police say.
It's unknown at this time why medics were transporting the patient-turned-suspect.
The Philadelphia Fire Department will provide an update later this morning.