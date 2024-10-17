Philadelphia medic stabbed by patient in ambulance: police

Authorities say a Philadelphia medic was stabbed in the chest when a patient became irate during a ride to the hospital.

Police were called to the intersection of North 22nd and West Diamond streets in North Philadelphia around 6:30 a.m.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke to a police captain who said the stabbing happened when a patient in the ambulance became ‘irate.’

The patient, according to the police captain, then jumped out of the ambulance and ran away, but was taken into custody a short time later.

The medic was taken to Temple Hospital and listed in critical condition, police say.

It's unknown at this time why medics were transporting the patient-turned-suspect.

The Philadelphia Fire Department will provide an update later this morning.