Victim attacked by teen on SEPTA platform during attempted robbery: police

The Brief Two teens are being sought in connection with a violent attempted robbery. The incident happened more than two months ago on the platform of a SEPTA train station. The victim was attacked after refusing to hand over his coat.



A violent attack unfolded at a SEPTA station more than two months ago, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify two teen suspects.

What we know:

The victim refused to hand over his coat during an attempted afternoon robbery on the SEPTA Broad Street Line platform on January 23.

Police say one of the suspects threatened the victim, and reached into his coat to simulate a weapon.

He then assaulted the victim and threw him to the ground, according to authorities.

The victim was able to escape, and both suspects fled the scene without stealing anything.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any details about the victim's injuries.

The identities of the suspects, both said to be teens, are also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.