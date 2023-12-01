Victim in Strawberry mansion fatal shooting identified; police search for shooter

article

Police are searching for the killer of a 31-year-old man, after he was shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion.

The scene unfolded on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue Friday evening, about 7 p.m., officials said.

Someone opened fire on the victim, identified as Tyress Sellers, out on the street, hitting him multiple times throughout his body.

Responding officers rushed Sellers to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An active investigation is underway, as police search for the killer and a motive.

