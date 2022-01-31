Victims in deadly Port Richmond hit-and-run were intentionally struck, police say

Philadelphia police have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man who was struck and killed by a driver in Port Richmond as a homicide, saying he was struck intentionally.

Sources had previously told FOX 29 that Jason "Jay" Panas, 40, was believed to have been struck intentionally by the driver.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Cedar Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning and found Panas and another victim, 28, had both been struck by a white Cadillac SUV.

Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital where Panas later died, and the other victim was listed in stable condition.

Monday morning, police said Panas had engaged in a verbal dispute with the occupants of the Cadillac. A law enforcement source tells FOX 29 the Cadillac passed the group, made a u-turn, and then struck both men.

Police say the driver then drove off westbound on Westmoreland Street.

Panas, survived by his wife and three children, was walking with two friends to get cigarettes at the time of the incident, according to his family.

The third friend was not injured and ran to Panas' home to alert his wife to what had happened.

"I just want to know who did this and why, just why, because there’s no reason," his wife Melissa Panas said. "It’s this city, these people are savages anymore, I don’t even want to live here anymore, it’s just outrageous."

Panas’ extended family collectively lost several family members in recent years, including Jason’s cousin, who was killed in a hit-and-run in June.

"Everyone says they’ll catch them and you’ll get justice -- that’s not justice, he’s still dead – so I don’t think there really is justice," Melissa said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

