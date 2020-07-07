Victims of deadly lightning strike identified as Philadelphia, Delaware County residents

Severe thunderstorms sparked lightning that struck 4 people in a northern Pennsylvania community, killing two men and injuring two other peoples, authorities said.

The strikes occurred around 2 p.m. Monday in Granville. The Bradford County Coroner's office said all four victims were struck while they were under a large tree stand in an open field.

The two men killed were pronounced dead shortly after they were struck, authorities said. The two injured people were taken to hospitals, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

According to reports, the victims have been identified as Philadelphia resident Craig Kelemen, 34, and Jason Gamba, 43, of Havertown, Pa. The other victims were identified as two men from Franklin Square, New York

Officials say the men were in the process of putting up a hunting blind when the storms moved in. The coroner says a bolt of lightning struck the stand and a ladder that Kelemen and Gamba were in direct contact with.

The severe storms that roared through the region contained lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds that also knocked down trees, flooded roads and caused some power outages.

