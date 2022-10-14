Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting on his front porch when two male suspects approached him just before midnight.

Both men opened fire from the sidewalk, and continued firing as they made their way up the porch stairs, according to police.

Investigators told FOX 29 following the shooting that the suspects continued to fire as the victim laid on the ground. They then fled the scene on foot.

Friday morning, Philadelphia police released new information about the incident, along with surveillance video. Investigators say the suspects were spotted near the Frankford Transportation Center prior to the shooting and appear to have waited for the victim to arrive there. They then followed him home in a silver Dodge Charger.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.