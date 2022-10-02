Police: Man shot to death on porch of his Crescentville home in 'ambush' shooting

A man was killed in front of his own home Friday night after police say two suspects opened fire.

Police say the 42-year-old man was sitting on the porch of his home on the 900 block of Marcella Street when two men with guns started approaching just before midnight.

Both men reportedly started shooting from the sidewalk, and continued as they climbed the stairs to the porch. Police say they shot at the victim as he laid on the ground, then fled the scene.

"This was clearly an ambush situation," Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace told reporters.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, after being found shot multiple times through his body.

At least 11 shell casings were found near the gunshot-riddled porch. Some shots were reportedly fired into the home's front door while another person was inside. It does not appear they sustained any injuries.

A motive is unclear at this time, and no arrested have been made. However, police say one suspect was reportedly wearing a red overcoat.