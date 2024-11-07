Video: Store clerk speaks out after stopping armed robbery attempt

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows a store clerk in Southwest Philly in the fight of his life, going up against an armed robber and coming out on top.

Disclaimer: this is a prime example of what not to do in that situation. Fortunately, the store clerk wasn't hurt and he was able to share his story with FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.

38-year-old Ariel Santana was wearing a Phillies knit hat coincidentally after fighting off a repeat armed robber who came into the store, also wearing a Phillies cap.

The suspect held up three West Philly stores on three consecutive days. However, he didn't get any money when he came to Ariel's Vine Deli and Grocery on that third try.

Seen in store surveillance, Ariel pushed the gun away then pushed the robber out the door, knocking off the Phillies hat and the robber's glasses before the guy ran away empty-handed and empty-headed.

"What made you want to fight back and not just give over the cash?" asked Keeley.

"I didn't give him the cash," Santana replied.

"You didn't want to give him any money?" Steve continued.

"No," he said.

"You weren't worried about your life? About him shooting you?" Keeley then asked.

"No. If it's time, it's time," Ariel responded.

Philly police released the surveillance of the robber with an extended magazine on a handgun, robbing the three stores on October 7th, 8th, and 9th.

They describe him as older with a gray beard. He's seen getting away with cash in his first two holdups.

Ariel put a stop to the robbery in the third and police say they don't believe the man has tried another robbery since.

Police also highly recommend against doing what Ariel did, but thanks to Ariel, they got photos of the robber without a hat, hood, and glasses, in the hope someone recognizes him and also wants to help police fight crime, just like Ariel did.