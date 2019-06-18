Video: Baby giraffe is so exhausted it can barely keep its head up

Cincinnati's new baby giraffe was desperate to stay awake and enjoy the big, wide world, on its first day of life.

The tiny newborn creature at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden was filmed nodding off and then waking with a start, eager to take in its surrounds.

The zoo shared video of the endearing moment on its Facebook page, writing, "When you're so tired but you have serious FOMO! You don't want to miss anything on your first day of life."

Watch the full video below: