Video captures dramatic moments armed suspect tries robbing jewelry store in Santa Monica

article

Four people are in custody following an attempted armed robbery at the Heist Jewelry store in Santa Monica on Aug. 15.

Surveillance video from the store released by the owner shows the dramatic moments an individual dressed in black-colored clothing enter the store while holding a sledgehammer and smashes a jewelry display case. The owner immediately intervenes and was able to push the suspect outside of the store.

A second suspect carrying a sledgehammer approaches the owner from behind and struck him with it before both suspects run away.

The owner told FOX 11 that despite suffering a few bruised ribs as a result of getting hit with a sledgehammer, the suspects were unable to steal anything.

Santa Monica police say witnesses were able to provide information on a suspect getaway car and officers immediately located that vehicle in the 1100 block of Wilshire Boulevard and took all three occupants into custody. They say officers also located a fourth suspect in the area of Euclid Street and Idaho Avenue in Santa Monica that wasn't able to make it to the getaway car on time.

Three of the four suspects were juveniles. They were booked with conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery and assault. The adult was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, authorities say.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Cooper at 310-458-8478 or the Watch Commander line at 310-458-8495.