Video: Car burglary suspect targets NJ neighborhood as police issue warning

Police in South Jersey are urging residents to lock their doors and remove key fobs to avoid becoming victims of vehicle theft.

Surveillance footage captured a suspected car burglar making his way around a Gloucester Township neighborhood off Johnson Road last week.

The suspect tried to enter one locked vehicle before successfully getting into three unlocked vehicles.

MORE HEADLINES:

Once inside, police say the suspect put his foot on the brake and pressed the start button in an attempt to steal vehicles with key fobs.

The attempted crime spree ended with one stolen phone charger, according to authorities.

Residents are being asked to lock their cars every night, take the key fobs inside, and remove all valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.