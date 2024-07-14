Philadelphia weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 4 others injured overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Five people were struck by gunfire, one fatally, after another night of summer violence rang out across Philadelphia this weekend.
A double shooting late Saturday night claimed the life of a 24-year-old man who was shot in the head on the 3500 block of Warnock Street.
The second victim, a 19-year-old man, is stable after being shot in the leg.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 women who say they are victims of Gary Miles speak out about their experience
- Judge denies injunction over Mayor Cherelle Parker's back to work order
- I-95 CAP Project: 'Significant backups' expected as new lane restrictions announced; what you should know
Sunday began with a critical shooting of a 44-year-old man at 11th and Master streets around 1:40 a.m.
About an hour later, a 23-year-old man suffered gunshots to the stomach and arm, and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
A fourth shooting unfolded on the 1300 block of West Jerome Street around 4:45 a.m. A 30-year-old man is being treated for critical injuries.
No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police continue to investigate.