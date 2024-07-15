Toddler falls from 2nd-floor window in Kensington: police

A 2-year-old is critically injured after Philadelphia police say she fell from a window on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a hospital case on the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue in Kensington around 9:10 p.m.

The young girl had fallen out of a 2nd-floor window, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

She was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Police provided no further details, but say the incident is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.