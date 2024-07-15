Toddler falls from 2nd-floor window in Kensington: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 2-year-old is critically injured after Philadelphia police say she fell from a window on Sunday night.
Officers responded to a hospital case on the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue in Kensington around 9:10 p.m.
The young girl had fallen out of a 2nd-floor window, according to authorities.
She was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition.
Police provided no further details, but say the incident is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.