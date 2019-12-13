VIDEO: Delivery drivers break out into Christmas carol at Indiana home

The holiday seasons can be extremely hard for delivery drivers, but a pair of dedicated workers didn’t let their busy schedule dampen their moods.

In a surveillance video, the duo can be seen dropping off a package at a home in McCordsville, Indiana.

Credit: Jeff Smith (via Facebook)

The delivery instructions asked the pair to sing a Christmas song once the delivery was made and the two happily complied.

Both men broke out into a duet of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”. When they finished, they laughed and shared a high five before returning to their truck.