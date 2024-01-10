Video: Dramatic rescue in Delaware County as victim climbs tree to escape flood waters

Dramatic video from Middletown Fire Company shows Delaware County’s Water Rescue Task Force saving a man’s life after getting trapped during the height of Tuesday night’s storm.

"He phoned 911. All he was able to tell us was he lived off Flora Lane in Upper Chichester Township," Director of Delaware County Emergency Services, Timothy Boyce, described an emergency phone call.

The 20-year-old, identified by a family member as Joel Bryant, reportedly checking out what he thought was a fire in his neighborhood and wound up surrounded by water as the Marcus Hook Creek turned into a raging river by Riviera Drive just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

"At the time, the water was so strong," Boyce said. "The water was so strong. He had climbed a tree and he really couldn’t tell us much more. He also told us he had about two percent left on his battery of his phone."

911 operators were able to find Bryant using technology called Next Generation 911.

Boyce went on, "We were able to geolocate exactly where he was in this crick."

Within three minutes, first responders were on scene, surveying the situation and entering the water. Crews from Aston, Middletown, Media, Chester and Chester Heights fire departments, braving the conditions.

"The danger of running water is uncontrollable. The current that is going with that is sweeping through your legs and it could take you and sweep," Captain Matthew McCormick, with the Aston Fire Department, said.

Fortunately, first responders were able to safely bring the victim to the shoreline on a surfboard.

"He’s underplaying the courage it takes to go into that type running water," Boyce said. "That takes courage. That takes training and experience."

Members of the task force involved in the rescue received a commendation from the Delaware County Council for a job well done. The victim’s 22-year-old brother also expressed his gratitude.

"I obviously thank you. I couldn’t believe it. I’m a little bit stunned," James Bryant, the victim’s brother said.