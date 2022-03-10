Video: Gunmen jump out of moving car, shoot man in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting that left a man injured in North Philadelphia earlier this week.
The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of West Berks Street around 1:20 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Surveillance video captured the incident as two men armed with handguns exited a moving Lexus SUV and began firing at multiple people who were standing on the corner of Berks and Croskey Street.
A 22-year-old man was struck in both legs and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Following the shooting, both gunmen attempted to get back into the SUV, with one slamming into the side door, before running down the street and getting back inside.
The SUV was last seen heading south on the 1800 block of North Croskey Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact.
