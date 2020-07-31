Video: Hilltown officers, farm worker rescue horse from burning barn

Police in Bucks County have released video of two officers courageously rescuing a horse from a burning barn.

Hilltown police responded to a barn fire on the 1500 block of Hilltown Pike around 10:30 a.m. back on July 23.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a large barn with heavy smoke and flames showing.

People on the scene informed the officers that there was still a horse inside of the burning barn.

Officer Matthew Reiss and Officer Kristian Hanus immediately entered the barn and rescued the frightened horse, with the help of a farmworker.

Firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later to find the barn fully engulfed in flames.

In total, eight people required medical attention at the scene, and four were treated at area hospitals. Both officers involved in the rescue sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

