Video: Mannequin head detached, stolen from yard in Bucks County

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect caught in the act of an unusual crime last week.

Video captured the moment a mannequin's head was stolen from a yard on the 200 block of North Bellevue Avenue in Langhorne.

The suspect can be seen grabbing the mannequin's hand before detaching its head and fleeing the scene.

The suspect was wearing a hooded jacket and mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.