Video: Mannequin head detached, stolen from yard in Bucks County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  November 4, 2024 10:32am EST
Pennsylvania
LANGHORNE, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect caught in the act of an unusual crime last week.

Video captured the moment a mannequin's head was stolen from a yard on the 200 block of North Bellevue Avenue in Langhorne.

The suspect can be seen grabbing the mannequin's hand before detaching its head and fleeing the scene.

The suspect was wearing a hooded jacket and mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.