Video: More than half a dozen TVs stolen by group during Philadelphia looting

In a night filled with medication and merchandise theft, one group was caught looting TVs from a Philadelphia renting center.

Several suspects were caught on video breaking into a Rent-A-Center on Broad Street in Nicetown on September 26.

Moments later, they emerge carrying large flatscreen TVs, some going back in several times. A total of seven TVs could be seen being stolen.

Police say they fled in a silver Honda Minivan and black Chevy sedan.

The new video is yet another released by Philadelphia Police as they continue to investigate the two-day looting spree that plagued Philadelphia streets last month.