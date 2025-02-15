Video: Officials search for suspect after deadly shooting caught on camera in Norristown

The Brief A Norristown man was shot and killed outside his home and the fatal shooting was caught on camera. Norristown police released the video showing the suspect in the hope he can be identified.



A horrific deadly shooting was caught on camera in Norristown and it shows the suspect flee into the night.

Police released the video in the hope someone can identify the suspect.

What we know:

A Norristown man was shot and killed outside his home in Montgomery County while parking his car and it was caught on video.

Norristown police released the surveillance video showing the suspect walking near the 800 block of George Street, in Norristown, just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Timeline:

The suspect is seen walking on the opposite sidewalk, then dart across the street as 27-year-old Cesar Flores-Diaz pulls up to his home.

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into the driver’s side window of the vehicle before taking off on foot.

Flores-Diaz died at the scene from several gunshot wounds to the head.

Dig deeper:

Police say the gunman was carrying a unique blue colored backpack and has a distinctive gait.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the male shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident should call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.