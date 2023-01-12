Video: Police searching for suspects who stole $60K worth of items from Philadelphia construction site

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video burglarizing a construction site in the city.

According to police, the burglary happened at a construction site on the 4300 block of Ridge Avenue on December 31, 2022.

Authorities say $60,000 worth of equipment and materials were stolen from the site.

Police released surveillance video from the construction site and a nearby gas station, which they say shows two men in the area and entering the site.

Officials say around 10 p.m., one suspect was dropped off on the 4300 block of Ridge by a white Toyota sedan.

The man then walked to the gate at the entrance of the site, knocked it over and entered the site for a brief time before leaving, investigators say.

According to authorities, about one hour later, a white Chevrolet van pulled into a gas station across the street from the site and the same suspect got out.

He entered the gas station market for a short time and walked out with the second suspect before the two drove off, per police.

Officials say minutes later, the two men were seen walking onto the construction site and the site cameras were then disconnected.

Anyone with information on the suspects or crime is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.