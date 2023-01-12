Police: Woman, man critically injured in separate stabbings in Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating two separate stabbings that left both a man and woman critically injured in Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the first stabbing occurred in the Hunting Park section of the city around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that just after 11 p.m. a witness flagged down police in the area of 5th and Luzerne Streets to inform them that a woman had been stabbed.

Officers then found a 31-year-old woman stabbed in the neck, chest and underarm, authorities say.

The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators say she was stabbed by a man known to her and they believe the suspect's vehicle was found on Reese and Luzerne Streets.

Authorities say a cell phone believed to belong to the suspect was also discovered on 5th and Luzerne Streets.

Around the same time, police responded to Front Street and Allegheny Avenue in the Kensington section of the city and found a man on the sidewalk bleeding from multiple stab wounds, according to officials.

Police say officers transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition and rushed into surgery.

Small says the man is currently listed as a John Doe who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Investigators say a woman is believed to be the suspect.

Both incidents are under investigation, authorities say.