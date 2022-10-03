Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan

A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect and the suspected vehicle on Monday night.

50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts world. Nearly a month after someone shot Gossett to death, police released video of the suspected killer and now Gossett's family is speaking out.

"All I feel now is pain and anger," said Linda Cruz, Gossett's sister.

Family members say at around 2:00 a.m. on September 5, Gossett was walking to his car after leaving a birthday party for a friend, which included a performance by Philadelphia rappers Chris and Neef. The party was held at the Blue Brook Club in Overbrook and Gossett's last social media post that night captures the moments before he was shot in the back of the head on North 56th Street.

Gossett's brother and sister say not only is their family devastated, but the community that Gossett mentored and implemented non-violence initiatives in is also suffering his loss. Cruz says her brother started working on Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff's first album cover, and he worked with the mural arts program, making him well-known within his community.

"We lost a loved one, and we expect there to be justice for him," said William Murray, Gossett's brother.

Police are searching for a black, two-door 2008-2015 Honda Accord in connection with Gossett's murder. The suspect is described by police as a heavy set man, wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball hat, a black t-shirt with a light colored design. Police say the suspect also has a distinct walk, which can be seen in the surveillance video.

"There's no more Philadelphia anymore," said Cruz. "It's just robbings, killings, murders, rapes, and no one cares because they're so common now. No one cares until it's you and your family."

There is a $20,000 reward in this case and police have not released a motive.

Gossett is survived by many family and friends, including his wife and 12 children.