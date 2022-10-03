Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man and one teenager injured in East Mount Airy on Monday night.

At around 5:56 p.m., police say they responded to the 6300 block of Musgrave Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 20-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Authorities say they also found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the right side of his back.

Both victims were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police. Authorities say the 16-year-old was placed in stable condition, but the 20-year-old is in critical condition.

No arrests were made in this incident and no weapons were recovered, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.