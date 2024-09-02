Video shows moment driver flees scene after fatal hit-and-run in North Philly: police

The Brief FOX 29 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments before and after a hit-and-run that left a 35-year-old woman dead in North Philadelphia. Police say the driver of the striking vehicle called 911 to report the incident, but left before police arrived. The victim may have been pushed or fell into the street before getting hit by the SUV.



New video has been obtained by FOX 29 in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman who was struck by a passing motorist along North 5th and West Wellens Street.

Surveillance video shows a white SUV pulling over moments after striking the woman at 10:25 p.m.

We are not showing the impact, but the video also shows the driver of the SUV pulling away seconds later.

The victim died at Einstein Medical Center around 11 p.m. So far the identity of the victim has not been released.

"That broke my heart because 3 years ago I got hit by a car and almost died" said neighbor Xavier Williams.

Williams lives a block away from the crash scene where onlookers pulled over to help the victim while an ambulance arrived.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle called 911 to report someone ran onto the highway, but the driver left before police arrived.

The video obtained by FOX 29 also shows the victim and another person in some sort of physical altercation on the sidewalk.

It appears the victim was either pushed or fell into the street before getting hit by the SUV.

In the video you can see the other person walking away after the woman was run over. Neighbors hope the driver is identified.

"To hit someone, stop and then recognize you hit someone, you ain’t run over a piece of trash, it wasn’t roadkill, it was a human being" said Williams.

The Philadelphia Police have not given an official description of the driver or the striking vehicle. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call police.